Jamuna Rani Demise: Veteran playback singer passes away at 88 in Bengaluru

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Veteran playback singer K. Jamuna Rani has passed away at the age of 88 following age-related health issues. She breathed her last at her residence in Bengaluru, as reported by Times of India, leaving behind a lasting legacy in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema.

K. Jamuna Rani passes away

Born in Andhra Pradesh in 1938, K. Jamuna Rani made her playback singing debut at the age of seven with the Telugu film Tyagayya. She made her Tamil debut with Kalyani in 1952 and went on to become one of the most sought-after playback singers in South Indian cinema. Over the course of her career, she recorded more than 6,000 songs across multiple South Indian languages.

Jamuna Rani lent her voice to several memorable songs, including Senthamizh Then Mozhiyal, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kungumapoove Konjum Purave, Mama Mama Mama, and Paattondru Ketten, among many others.

In an earlier interview, the veteran singer recalled that lyricist Kannadasan and music director KV Mahadevan played an important role in establishing her career in Tamil cinema. Throughout her illustrious journey, she collaborated with several renowned composers, including SM Subbaiah Naidu, SP Kodandapani, Brother Lakshmanan, MB Sreenivasan, G. Devarajan, MS Baburaj, Ilaiyaraaja , and many others.

In the later phase of her career, Jamuna Rani contributed to Kamal Haasan 's acclaimed film Nayakan and also sang for the Allu Arjun starrer Varudu, which featured music by Mani Sharma. Besides South Indian languages, she also recorded songs in Sinhalese.

Her final film as a playback singer was Mithunam (2012), directed by Tanikella Bharani. The film, starring SP Balasubrahmanyam and Lakshmi, was based on Sri Ramana's novel of the same name. Jamuna Rani sang the song Evaru Gelicharippudu for the film.

In her later years, Jamuna Rani lived with her family in Bengaluru. Her last rites are scheduled to be held at Kallahalli on Thursday afternoon. Members of the film fraternity, musicians, and admirers have been paying tribute to the legendary singer, remembering her timeless voice and remarkable contribution to Indian music. Her extensive body of work continues to inspire generations of listeners and remains an enduring part of South Indian cinema's musical heritage.

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