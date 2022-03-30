Jana Gana Mana Trailer OUT: Prithviraj Sukumaran's act induces goosebumps, promises edge of seat entertainer

Mollywood actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramood are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Jana Gana Mana. Today, the trailer of the film has been released on social media in various languages by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jiva, Arya, and others.

The 4 minutes 15 seconds video promises the film to be full of intense drama and surprises. Prithviraj Sukumaran's act as a disabled man is impressive and will keep you hooked to the screen. A few dialogues in the film against the government are the main highlight of the trailer. Sharing the trailer on social media, Prithviraj wrote, “If the deaf are to hear, the sound has to be very loud!”- Bhagat Singh. Presenting, the trailer of #JanaGanaMana."

Watch the trailer here:

The film has a battalion of talented cast that includes Mamta Mohandas, Siddique, Vincy Aloshious, Shari, Sri Divya, Dhruvan, and Anand Bal. Jana Gana Mana is slated to hit the big screens on April 28 this year. The film features Suraj as a cop, while Prithviraj is seen as one of the suspects in a crime. Jana Gana Mana marks the reunion of Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu after the success of Driving Licence.

The film is bankrolled by Prithviraj’s wife Supriya Menon for their home production banner Prithviraj Productions. The script is penned by Sharia Mohammed, while it is directed by Dino Jose Antony. Harris Desom, Naveen P Thomas, Supriya Menon, Santhosh Krishnan, Justin Stephen, and Listin Stephen are on board as the producers of the project.

