Jana Gana Mana Twitter Review: Netizens applaud Prithviraj Sukumaran's political thriller, call it a winner

Prithviraj Sukumaran has returned to theatres after 2 years with an intense thriller titled Jana Gana Mana. Ever since the trailer was released, hopes were high for the film, and surely seemed to have impressed audiences too. Helmed by ‘Queen’ fame Dijo Jose Antony, the film is declared a clear blockbuster by netizens.

The Malayalam film has won the hearts of the audience, who have hailed Prithviraj Sukumaran's work on screen and has also praised the storyline of the movie. Netizens also heaped praises on the screenplay and storyline, which is said to be a hard-hitting and rare view mirror of corruption, discrimination, and the mob mentality, and stated it was a 'sensitive topic handled well by Dijo and team'.

Several fans and followers of the top-notch actors took to social media to hail the film after they watched it on the big screen.

The film has a battalion of the talented cast that includes Mamta Mohandas, Siddique, Vincy Aloshious, Shari, Sri Divya, Dhruvan, and Anand Bal. The film features Suraj as a cop, while Prithviraj is seen as one of the suspects in a crime. Jana Gana Mana marks the reunion of Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu after the success of Driving Licence.

The film is bankrolled by Prithviraj’s wife Supriya Menon for their home production banner Prithviraj Productions. The script is penned by Sharia Mohammed, while it is directed by Dino Jose Antony.

