Jana Gana Mana: Vijay Deverakonda's next with Puri Jagannadh begins with a pooja

It is well-known fact that after Liger, Vijay Deverakonda us teaming up with Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur for a new project titled Jana Gana Mana. The project was launched grandly in March amid huge fanfare, in which Vijay alighted from a helicopter in army officer uniform. Now, after a few months, Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh's film begin with a formal pooja.

Charmme Kaur, who is producing the film, took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic of the pooja from the sets of Jana Gana Mana. The shoot will reportedly begin and the first schedule will be shot entirely in Mumbai.

The latest reports about the film are Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the female lead. However, an official confirmation regarding it is awaited as the makers have not announced details of the cast and crew.

Jana Gana Mana will be produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally, and Puri Jagannadh The action entertainer is a pan-India film and will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. This adrenaline-pumping action drama is a mass entertainer set for theatrical release on August 3, 2022.

Jana Gana Mana is a fictional film and will have action sequences like URI and similar flicks. Made a whopping big budget, it is a large-scale film with a lot of war sequences. Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the role of an Army officer and is super proud to be able to do this film.

Talking about Liger, the movie marks the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood. Ananya Pandya is the leading lady. Liger will feature Vijay in the role of a boxer and the movie will hit the screens on August 25 this year. He also has another romantic Telugu film titled Kushi with Samantha, directed by Shiva Nirvana.

