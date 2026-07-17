Jana Nayagan: After online leak, Thalapathy Vijay’s final film to hit theaters with new footage? Find out

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, was initially scheduled to release in theaters for Pongal 2026. However, due to delays in the certification, the film is now set to hit the big screens on July 23, 2026.

Now, it appears that the film will feature major changes following its earlier online leak, with new footage and songs reportedly being added.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan to have new footage after online leak?

Speaking with NDTV, producer Venkat K. Narayana said, “There are a lot of modifications and additions to Jana Nayagan . What the audience is going to experience in theatres will be very different, with additions of songs, some changes and everything. This movie has gone through many challenges since the beginning of the year to reach where it is today. I don't want to give any spoilers.”

While details about the changes have been kept under wraps, the film has reportedly undergone these modifications after footage from the movie leaked online weeks before it received its censor certification. The producer also confirmed that Thalapathy Vijay 's title card has been changed.

Reports also suggest that the makers may unveil a new glimpse or trailer ahead of the film's release. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former official who adopts a young girl named Viji and is determined to raise her as a strong and independent woman. Despite her fear of violence, he encourages her to join the forces.

As the story progresses, a major threat emerges that could put the nation at risk of widespread destruction. Drawn into the crisis, Vetri Kondan also finds himself confronting a deeply personal vendetta, compelling him to uncover those responsible for setting the events in motion.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde , Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and several others in key roles.

The film's music and background score have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander , while Sathyan Sooryan has handled the cinematography and Pradeep E. Ragav has overseen the editing.

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