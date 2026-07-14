Jana Nayagan: Ahead of release, Thalapathy Vijay’s last film witnesses another big change; New title card attached?

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to bid farewell to Tamil cinema with the action drama Jana Nayagan. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film has remained without a confirmed release date since its planned Pongal release, with a new release date expected to be announced soon.

Now, it appears that the makers have had the film recertified with additional footage, marking a notable change ahead of its theatrical release.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan recensored with new footage

According to the latest update on the CBFC website, Jana Nayagan has been recertified with an additional 24 seconds of footage. As a result, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer now has a runtime of 3 hours, 3 minutes, and 31 seconds (183.51 minutes), compared to its earlier runtime of 3 hours, 3 minutes, and 7 seconds (183.11 minutes).

Reports suggest that the newly added footage could be related to changes in the superstar's title card, which was also referenced in the film's latest poster. However, this has not been officially confirmed by the makers.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former official who adopts a young girl named Viji and is determined to raise her as a strong and independent woman. Despite her fear of violence, he encourages her to join the military.

As the story progresses, a major threat emerges that could put India at risk of widespread destruction. Drawn into the crisis, Vetri Kondan also finds himself confronting a deeply personal vendetta, compelling him to uncover those responsible for setting the events in motion.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay , the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and Sunil in key roles. Additionally, directors Atlee, Nelson Dilipkumar, and Lokesh Kanagaraj are reportedly expected to make cameo appearances.

The film's music and background score have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander , while Sathyan Sooryan has handled the cinematography and Pradeep E. Ragav has overseen the editing.

While the makers are reportedly eyeing a July 23, 2026, release, the film's UK distributors have announced July 24, 2026, as the theatrical release date. However, an official confirmation regarding the India release is still awaited.

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