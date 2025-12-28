Jana Nayagan Audio Launch: An emotional Thalapathy Vijay reflects on his last film, admits it was “A Little Painful”

The audio launch of Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan took place at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil in Malaysia on December 27. With Jana Nayagan marking Vijay’s final film before his transition into politics, the audio launch became a landmark celebration of his illustrious three-decade-long journey in cinema. Titled “Thalapathy Thiruvizha,” the grand event paid tribute to Vijay’s legacy, drawing thousands of fans and industry colleagues who gathered to honor the superstar’s contribution to Indian cinema. After addressing the massive crowd gathered for him, an emotional Thalapathy Vijay said at the event, “I don't know whether to say it or not but my last film is a little painful right? What do you want me to do?”



Recalling his early days as an assistant director, filmmaker Atlee highlighted Vijay’s humility. He said, “When I was an AD on my last day, he called me on told me, you are working really good and hard if you have a story let me know. At that time, he had completed 50 films. No big star who completed those number of films would do that. He is a nice man.”

Atlee concluded with a heartfelt analogy that struck a chord with the audience. He said, “We will see 3 kind of people in life. Someone like would be leaves, they would come and go off when their purpose gets over. There will be branches, but they will go off in a storm. But, people with you are like roots, Vijay Na. They will never leave you.”

The evening featured a nostalgic retrospective of Vijay’s most popular songs, seamlessly blended with live performances of newly released tracks from Jana Nayagan. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander led a powerful live orchestra, elevating the atmosphere. Singers including Vijay Yesudas, Anuradha Sriram, Haricharan, Krish, S. P. Charan, Tippu, Shweta Mohan, Yogi B, Andrea Jeremiah, and Sanjana Divaker Kalmanje performed at the event. Several prominent filmmakers and actors such as Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar, Atlee, Nasser, and Srinath were also present alongside the film’s cast.

The audio launch marked a major milestone ahead of the film’s theatrical release. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan boasts a high-profile ensemble including Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani in pivotal roles.

The Jana Nayagan audio launch will be televised on ZEE Tamil and streamed on ZEE5 Tamil ahead of the film’s theatrical release on January 9, 2026.

