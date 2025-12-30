Jana Nayagan Audio Launch OTT: When and where to watch Thalapathy Vijay’s final film tribute event online

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is slated to release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti next year. Recently, the makers conducted a grand audio launch event in Malaysia, which served as a tribute to the superstar’s illustrious career.

Now, the makers have announced the streaming details of the audio launch event.

When and where to watch the Jana Nayagan audio launch online

The Jana Nayagan audio launch event will be available for streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5. It will begin streaming digitally from January 4, 2026, at 4 pm.

Apart from the OTT release, the audio launch event will also be broadcast on the TV channel ZEE Tamil at the same time. As the event marks the superstar’s final film, it will feature several tribute moments for the actor and include his farewell speech.

The event was also attended by filmmakers such as Nelson Dilipkumar, Atlee, and Lokesh Kanagaraj, all of whom have previously worked with the superstar on multiple occasions.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is an upcoming political action drama starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Alongside Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol as co-stars, actors Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and several others are set to play pivotal roles in the film.

Reportedly, the movie revolves around a former police officer whose past resurfaces when he locks horns with an adversary from earlier in his life. As a young girl’s resilience becomes central to the narrative, his pursuit of revenge evolves into something far greater than a personal quest.

Moreover, speculation suggests that the film may include elements of humans versus AI in its storyline. However, this has not been officially confirmed by the makers. Online buzz has also indicated that the film could be a partial remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari. However, the action drama’s director, H. Vinoth, has clarified that the film will be a “100% Thalapathy” film.

Apart from its Tamil release, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer will also be released in Telugu and Hindi, titled Jana Nayakudu and Jan Neta, respectively.

