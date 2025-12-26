Jana Nayagan Audio Launch: Thalapathy Vijay arrives in Malaysia ahead of event; Are wife Sangeetha and kids not attending?

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is slated for release in theatres on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal. Directed by H. Vinoth, the political action drama is expected to be Vijay’s final cinematic venture before he retires from cinema.

As the audio launch event is scheduled to take place on December 27, 2025, the superstar has arrived in Malaysia. However, it appears that his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, and their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha, have decided to skip the event.

Jana Nayagan Audio Launch: Thalapathy Vijay arrives in Malaysia

Thalapathy Vijay was seen arriving in Malaysia for the audio launch of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan. The event will also feature a concert celebrating the actor’s legacy in Tamil cinema over the years.

Sharing the update, the film’s makers released images of the superstar as he exited the plane. The team captioned the post, “Thalapathy entry.. Blast-u Blast-u.” The actor was spotted wearing a dark blue denim shirt paired with jeans and sleek spectacles.

However, in the post and videos captured by paparazzi, the actor was seen arriving alone, without his wife and children. Reports suggest that the superstar’s mother and other relatives were present at the event, which serves as a tribute to his acting career.

Apart from Vijay, directors Atlee, Nelson Dilipkumar, musician Anirudh Ravichander, and his team, along with the other singers performing at the event, were also spotted arriving.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a political action drama starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Featuring Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in co-lead roles, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, and several others in pivotal roles.

According to recent reports, the film explores an ideological clash between two individuals who confronted each other in the past. When a child’s silent fear reopens old wounds, a former police officer is forced to take on a battle far greater than personal revenge.

Speculation suggests that the film may have a runtime of over three hours and could include elements of science fiction and artificial intelligence. However, no official confirmation has been made.

Moreover, the movie will also be released in Telugu and Hindi, with the titles Jana Nayakudu and Jan Neta, respectively.

