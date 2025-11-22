Jana Nayagan Audio Launch: Thalapathy Vijay’s alleged last ‘kutty story’ to take place in Malaysia on Dec 27

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan is all geared up to release in theaters on January 9, 2026. Directed by H. Vinoth, the makers have announced that the movie's audio launch will take place in Malaysia on December 27, 2025.

Jana Nayagan audio launch slated for December 27

The makers made the official confirmation of Jana Nayagan's audio launch via their social media handle. Along with the announcement, the team released an emotional tribute to the superstar, featuring comments from fans reacting to his departure from films.

The video also hinted that this might be the last time audiences will hear the actor speak at an audio-launch event and deliver his iconic “kutty story” speech.

See the post here:

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a political action drama starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role and directed by H. Vinoth. The movie is expected to feature the actor as a former police officer, with Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde playing the co-leads.

Apart from the main cast, the film also features Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, and several others in key roles.

Recent reports suggest that Jana Nayagan will include a massive finale sequence in which Vijay's character faces off against multiple humanoids. The high-octane climax is expected to explore the theme of “Humans vs Al.”

The action sequence is rumored to be one of the most visually spectacular moments ever crafted in Indian cinema; however, this information remains speculative until officially confirmed by the makers.

Recently, the first single from the movie, titled “Thalapathy Kacheri,” was unveiled. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the track is a fun, celebratory banger dedicated to the superstar.

Interestingly, the final one minute of the song will be released only in theaters, and is rumored to feature a remix of Vijay's older hit songs.

Reportedly, the film's digital rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for an astonishing price.

Thalapathy Vijay’s previous movie

Thalapathy Vijay last appeared in the spy action drama The Greatest Of All Time (also known as The GOAT). Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film featured Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and several others in key roles.

