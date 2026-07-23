Jana Nayagan Cast Fees: Did Thalapathy Vijay receive Rs 275 crore for his final film? Find out

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, was released in theaters on July 23, 2026. Directed by H. Vinoth, the action drama marks the superstar's retirement from Tamil cinema.

As the actor bids farewell to films, here's a look at the reported salaries of Vijay and the rest of the cast and crew.

Jana Nayagan: How much did Thalapathy Vijay and rest of the cast receive as salary?

According to News18, Thalapathy Vijay reportedly received between Rs 220 crore and Rs 275 crore for Jana Nayagan, making it one of the biggest paychecks in Indian cinema history. Pooja Hegde, meanwhile, is said to have earned Rs 6 crore for her role in the film.

Bobby Deol, who plays the primary antagonist, reportedly received between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore. Prakash Raj is said to have earned Rs 5 crore, while Priyamani reportedly received Rs 3 crore. Gautham Vasudev Menon is also said to have taken home Rs 3 crore, with Narain reportedly earning Rs 2.5 crore.

Mamitha Baiju , who plays a key role in the film, reportedly received between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 2 crore. Director H. Vinoth is said to have been paid Rs 25 crore, while composer Anirudh Ravichander reportedly charged Rs 13 crore for the film's songs and background score.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former officer who becomes the foster father of a young girl, Viji, after she loses her father. Determined to fulfill her biological parents' dream of seeing her become an officer, he helps her overcome her fears and grow into a confident young woman.

However, their lives take an unexpected turn when Viji discovers a clue that leads Thalapathy to a hidden network operating behind the facade of a toy import business. As he uncovers the truth, he is forced to confront people from his past while protecting the one person who means the most to him.

Whether he can overcome the challenges ahead and safeguard his daughter forms the film.

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