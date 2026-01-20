Jana Nayagan: CBFC yet to take final call on Vijay starrer’s certification, 14 cuts termed ‘intermediary’

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, was initially slated for release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal. However, the film faced a delay as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has yet to grant certification, with the matter having been taken to the judicial level.

During a recent session at the Madras High Court, the CBFC revealed that a final decision on the film’s certification has not yet been made by the board’s chairperson. Additionally, the board stated that the 14 cuts it demanded were merely an “intermediary” decision.

CBFC yet to make final call on Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan certification

The CBFC informed the court that communication regarding Jana Nayagan being sent to the revising committee was conveyed to the producers on January 6, 2026. It also stated that there was insufficient time to file a counter before the matter was posted for January 7 in the previous High Court case heard by a single judge.

Moreover, the board argued that the examining committee’s recommendation of 14 cuts was only an “intermediary step” and not a final decision, reiterating that the board’s chairperson has yet to take a call on the film’s certification.

Additionally, the CBFC questioned the producers’ claim of having invested Rs 500 crore in the film.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, featuring Thalapathy Vijay, is touted as the superstar’s final cinematic appearance. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film follows the story of Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former police officer and convict who adopts a young girl named Viji and is determined to raise her as a strong and independent woman. He even persuades her to join the military despite her phobia of violence.

Amid these events, a grave threat looms over India, one that could lead to the total annihilation of its people. As Vetri Kondan finds himself caught between these circumstances, a personal vendetta also comes into play, forcing him to take matters into his own hands and expose the system that triggered the crisis.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Sunil, and several others in key roles.

ALSO READ: Bhavana reflects on staying away from Malayalam cinema for years: ‘I said no to Prithviraj and even a Mammootty film’