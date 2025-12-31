Jana Nayagan director H Vinoth criticizes Bollywood for underusing Bobby Deol: ‘I don’t know how Hindi cinema let go of…’

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is slated for release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal next year. Ahead of its release, the film’s director, H. Vinoth, opened up about the movie and reflected on how Bollywood has underutilized Bobby Deol as an actor.

Jana Nayagan director H. Vinoth opens up on working with Bobby Deol in Thalapathy Vijay starrer

Speaking to Ananda Vikatan, H. Vinoth criticized Hindi cinema for underusing Bobby Deol and added that if he ever makes a Hindi film, he would love to collaborate with the actor on an action project.

The director said, “I don’t know how Hindi cinema let go of Bobby Deol for so long, because he is pure action-hero material. When writing certain characters, we often wonder how they will come across on screen. In this role, he performed far better than I had ever imagined.”

The Thunivu helmer added, “Bobby is naturally quiet, but on screen he scores big and leaves a strong impact. If I get a chance to make a Hindi film, I would definitely want to do an action film with him. That’s how much I liked working with him.”

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is an upcoming political action drama starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, marking his final cinematic venture before retirement. With Bobby Deol playing the main antagonist, the film also features Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Narain, and several others in key roles.

Written and directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan reportedly follows the story of a former police officer who becomes a symbol of resilience after standing up to injustice, eventually emerging as a reluctant leader.

Living a life of solitude, he is also compelled to shelter a young girl and help her overcome her fears. As multiple threats begin to surface, an old foe returns, forcing him to fight for a cause far greater than personal revenge.

Moreover, reports claim that the movie will also incorporate Humans vs. AI elements into its narrative.

