Jana Nayagan director H Vinoth to team up with Dhanush next after winding up Thalapathy Vijay starrer, REPORTS

Dhanush has been in the spotlight currently courtesy of his third directorial venture NEEK hitting the big screens today, February 21. Besides that, the actor too has an enviable list of upcoming movies, which have kept his fans all geared up and excited. And now, the actor might be in talks to collaborate for another project next.

Well, amid his already packed work front, Dhanush is likely to do a film with director H Vinoth, after the latter wraps up shooting his other film Jana Nayagan, which marks Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie on-screen.

While there is yet to be any official confirmation on the matter, the major giveaway on the buzz was done by the editor of the newly released film Dragon, Pradeep E Raghav.

The editor, in an interview with Kudumbam, revealed that both Dhanush and H Vinoth have met and are on board for a film together, for which he has roped in as the editor.

Pradeep said, “Lalith sir called me and told me that H Vinoth and Dhanush are doing a film together and wanted me to edit it. I’ve always wanted to work with H Vinoth, so I immediately agreed. I signed the contract and took the advance as well.”

In other news, Dhanush’s immediate next project lined up is Sekhar Kummula-directed Kubera. The multi-starrer drama is expected to hit the big screens sometime in 2025.

Besides that, the actor also directed his movie Idly Kadai next, wherein he would be sharing the screen space with Nithya Menen and Arun Vijay.

Dhanush is currently also busy shooting his next Bollywood movie Tere Ishk Mein. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie also features Kriti Sanon in the lead role. It is being filmed in Delhi at the moment.

Meanwhile, H Vinoth is directing Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, something which has been anticipated by many.