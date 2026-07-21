Jana Nayagan director H Vinoth’s project with Dhanush to be shelved? Says, ‘He already has many…’

Director H. Vinoth is all set to return to the big screen with his long-delayed action drama, Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay. Earlier, there were speculations that he would collaborate with Dhanush on a new project. However, it now appears that the film is unlikely to move forward.

H. Vinoth’s film with Dhanush to be dropped?

Speaking with Behindwoods, director H. Vinoth said, “My Film with Dhanush sir is not happening. He already has many lineups, and the budget we planned for this film didn't work. The film might get dropped, or it will get postponed for a long. My wish is to do a film with Dhanush sir and Vijay Sethupathi sir together in a single film. If it's not happening, at least I have to do a separate film with them."

Looking ahead, the director is gearing up for the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan . Initially slated for a Pongal release this year, the film faced delays in obtaining censor certification and was also affected by an online leak.

Now, after several months, the film is all set to release in theaters on July 23, 2026. The action drama follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former official who adopts a young girl named Viji and is determined to raise her as a strong and independent woman. Despite her fear of violence, he encourages her to join the forces.

As the story progresses, a major threat emerges that could put the nation at risk of widespread destruction. Drawn into the crisis, Vetri Kondan also finds himself confronting a deeply personal vendetta, compelling him to uncover those responsible for setting the events in motion.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and several others in key roles.

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush is currently filming his next project, D55 , directed by Amaran fame Rajkumar Periasamy. Co-starring Mammootty, the film is slated to release in theaters on October 16, 2026. Touted to be an action entertainer, it also features Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.

Moving ahead, the actor also has projects with directors Tamizharasan Pachamuthu and Mari Selvaraj in his lineup. He also recently announced his collaboration with Vetrimaaran on a film titled Thamizh Murugan.

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