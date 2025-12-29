Jana Nayagan FDFS: Not 4 am but Thalapathy Vijay’s final film to begin first show at 6 am in Kerala

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is scheduled to release in theaters on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal next year. Ahead of its release, the film’s Kerala distribution company has announced the timing of the first show.

Jana Nayagan FDFS: Thalapathy Vijay’s final film to begin first show at 6 am

According to an official note issued by Jana Nayagan’s Kerala distribution company, SSR Entertainments, the political action drama will begin its first show at 6 am. Initially, the film was scheduled to begin screenings at 4 am in Kerala, but due to certain issues in Tamil Nadu, permission for early morning shows was not granted.

The distribution company expressed its apology to all Thalapathy Vijay fans and assured them that the film would begin screening at 6 am on January 9, 2026.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a political action drama featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Alongside Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in co-lead roles, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, and several others in pivotal roles.

Recently, the makers conducted an audio launch event in Malaysia, accompanied by a concert titled Thalapathy Thiruvizha. The concert served as a tribute to the superstar and his illustrious career in Tamil cinema.

As part of the event, directors Atlee, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Nelson Dilipkumar appeared in Malaysia, recalling their experiences of working with the superstar. Moreover, the filmmakers expressed how they continue to work with the actor even though he has announced that he will be stepping away from cinema.

According to recent reports, the film explores an ideological clash between two individuals who confronted each other in the past. When a child’s silent fear reopens the protagonist’s old wounds, the former police officer is forced to take on a battle far greater than personal revenge.

Speculations also suggest that the film will have elements of humans vs AI in it, and the complete runtime of the movie might be longer than 3 hours. However, no official confirmation has been made.

Additionally, the makers have announced that the film will also be released in Telugu and Hindi, titled Jana Nayakudu and Jan Neta, respectively.

