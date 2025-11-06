Jana Nayagan First Single: Thalapathy Vijay's political actioner locks November 8 song drop ahead of January 2026 release

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan is slated to release in theatres on January 9, 2025. Directed by H. Vinoth, the upcoming political action drama is now set to unveil its first single on November 8, 2025, composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Jana Nayagan First Single: Thalapathy Vijay starrer’s track to drop on November 8

The official update about the release date of Jana Nayagan's first single was announced by the makers via their social media handles. Sharing the announcement, they wrote, “Thalapatheeee. Entryyy from Nov 8th.”

See the post here:

The upcoming single is expected to be sung by Thalapathy Vijay himself, under Anirudh's composition. However, an official confirmation regarding this has not yet been made.

Recently, reports suggested that Jana Nayagan will feature a massive finale sequence in which Vijay's character faces off against multiple humanoids. The high-octane climax is expected to explore the theme of “Humans vs Al.”

The action sequence is rumored to be one of the most visually spectacular moments ever crafted in Indian cinema. However, this information remains speculative until officially confirmed by the makers.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a political action drama starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film features Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde as co-leads.

Earlier this year, on Pooja's 35th birthday, the makers unveiled a special poster revealing her character's name - Kayal.

Along with the main cast, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and several others in pivotal roles.

Initially, speculation suggested that the movie would be a remake of the Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Bhagavanth Kesari. However, newer reports indicate that the team merely acquired the rights to the Anil Ravipudi directorial to recreate a specific pivotal scene.

Thalapathy Vijay’s previous movie

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the spy action drama The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT). Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film narrates the story of MK Gandhi, a former spy operative living a life of solitude following his son's death.

However, things take a dramatic turn when his son unexpectedly returns, only to uncover a darker truth that forces him to confront his father's past. Featuring Vijay in multiple roles, the film also starred Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Sneha, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and others in key roles.

