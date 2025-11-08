Jana Nayagan First Single: Vijay rocks salt-n-pepper style with fiery dance moves to track titled Thalapathy Kacheri

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on January 9, 2026. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled the first single titled Thalapathy Kacheri, composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The track is sung by the rockstar himself, with Vijay and singer-lyricist Arivu joining him.

Jana Nayagan 1st single: Thalapathy Kacheri OUT

The new track, Thalapathy Kacheri, from Jana Nayagan appears to serve as a tribute to Thalapathy Vijay. As the film is rumored to be the superstar's final cinematic outing before he transitions into full-time politics, the lyrics seem to act as a celebration for his fans and admirers to enjoy.

With lyrics penned by Arivu, the choreography has been handled by Sekhar VJ, who previously worked on tracks in Devara: Part 1, Guntur Kaaram, and more. Additionally, the single also features glimpses of Anirudh, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a political action drama starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role and directed by H. Vinoth. The movie is expected to feature the actor as a former police officer, with Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde playing the co-leads.

Earlier, the makers had unveiled the first look of Pooja from the film, in which she portrays the character Kayal.

Apart from the main cast, the movie also features Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, and several others in key roles.

Recent reports suggest that Jana Nayagan will include a massive finale sequence in which Vijay's character faces off against multiple humanoids. The high-octane climax is expected to explore the theme of “Humans vs Al.”

The action sequence is rumored to be one of the most visually spectacular moments ever crafted in Indian cinema. However, this information remains speculative until officially confirmed by the makers.

Initially, speculation suggested that the movie would be a remake of the Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Bhagavanth Kesari. However, newer reports indicate that the team merely acquired the rights to the Anil Ravipudi directorial to recreate a specific pivotal scene.

Moreover, rumors suggest that a massive audio launch will be organized in Malaysia in December 2025, ahead of the film's release in January 2026.

