Jana Nayagan Full Movie Leaked Online: Makers warn of consequences for accessing Thalapathy Vijay’s last film

Jana Nayagan makers and fans’ world went upside down when Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie was leaked on social media. After several visuals from the upcoming action-thriller started circulating online, the team’s legal counsel issued a statement warning the public against unlawful downloading and accessing of the mass entertainer. Check out their post.

Jana Nayagan team warn public against downloading the film online

Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie, Jana Nayagan, made headlines after it was leaked on social media. After the visuals went viral online, the makers took matters into their own hands and issued a strict statement. In the notice, the legal team representing the production house, KVN Productions LLP, expressed “shock and urgency that certain scenes from the film Jana Nayagan have been illegally accessed, downloaded, copied, and circulated.”

They underscored, “The film has been produced by investing several hundred crores and the film carries enormous theatrical, satellite, OTT, and commercial value.”

Having said that, they warned of action if the leaked visuals are accessed. “It is hereby informed that any downloading, forwarding, sharing, uploading, reposting, storing or circulating of such leaked scenes or clips of the Film Jana Nayagan through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other digital medium amounts to serious criminal offence and copyright violation and every person involved shall be individually liable for Criminal action.”

Check out the statement:

The team mentioned that the producers have already taken strict action against the person who unlawfully downloaded and forwarded scenes from the film. “Further proceedings are actively being pursued against all persons involved in such illegal circulation,” read the statement.

Concluding the notice, the counsel asked the public not to download, receive, store, forward, share, or circulate any leaked content relating to Jana Nayagan. “Any person found hereafter involved in such acts shall face immediate civil and criminal proceedings at their own risk as to consequences,” they concluded.

While superstar Vijay is leading the pack, he is joined by Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and others in director H. Vinoth’s upcoming movie. Jana Nayagan was earlier scheduled for release on January 9, 2026. However, it was delayed due to certification issues.

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