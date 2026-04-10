Jana Nayagan Full Movie Leaked Online: Thalapathy Vijay’s fans express concern over the film's future

Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, has become a hot topic of discussion, for multiple reasons; the recent one being its online leak. Ever since the full movie became public days before its big screen debut, fans of the South Indian superstar have been raising concern of its early release. Check out the social media reactions to the film’s leak.

Thalapathy Vijay’s fans react to Jana Nayagan’s online leak

Headlined by Thalapathy Vijay, his last movie, Jana Nayagan, was scheduled for release on January 9, 2026. But due to certification issues, the movie didn’t make it to the big screens on the said date. However, on April 9, 2026, the full movie was leaked online.

Soon after several scenes of the film started circulating on social media, his ardent fans raised concerns. While some took a dig at the producers for their failure to keep the film under wraps, others suggested the film’s release at the earliest to reduce its impact on the box office.

A user penned, “The entire movie has been leaked in HD it is already circulating among many people, and many scenes are now out on social media. Despite fast copyright actions, the situation may only worsen from here. An earliest possible theatrical release is the only way forward.”

However, there were some who requested viewers not to download the leaked video and watch it in cinemas. “Dear Bros and sisters, say no to privacy By mistake if you downloaded the leaked clips delete them and don't share Wait Patiently For the Release Date,” expressed another social media user.

Rumors have it that the upcoming action-thriller was mounted on a budget of Rs 400-500 crores. Reports indicate that issues between the producers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) led to the indefinite delay of the movie.

Check out the fan reactions below:

For the unversed, Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth and bankrolled by Venkat K. Narayana. Apart from Vijay, the mass entertainer also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani.

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