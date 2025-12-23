Jana Nayagan: It’s going to be Thalapathy Vijay vs Bobby Deol in political actioner, movie titled Jan Neta in Hindi

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is slated to release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal. Directed by H. Vinoth, the political action thriller has now officially unveiled its first look, featuring Bobby Deol, who is expected to play the film’s main antagonist.

Jana Nayagan: It’s Thalapathy Vijay vs Bobby Deol in political action drama

In a new post shared by the makers, Thalapathy Vijay and Bobby Deol are seen in what appears to be a chaos-stricken area. The poster shows Vijay extending a helping hand to Bobby Deol’s character, who appears to be an army official, judging by his outfit.

A helicopter can also be seen in the background, engulfed in flames. Additionally, Vijay is seen sporting a younger look in the new poster, likely indicating that the scene is part of a flashback sequence, especially since the first single, Thalapathy Kacheri, featured the superstar in a salt-and-pepper look.

Here’s the look from Jana Nayagan:

Interestingly, the makers have also announced that the film will be released in Hindi-speaking regions under the title Jan Neta.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is an upcoming political action drama with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Apart from the Leo actor and Deol, Pooja Hegde will be playing a co-lead.

According to recent reports, the film explores an ideological clash between two individuals who confronted each other in the past. When a child’s silent fear reopens old wounds, a former police officer is forced to take on a battle far greater than personal revenge.

Speculation suggests that the film may have a runtime of over three hours and could include elements of science fiction and artificial intelligence. However, no official confirmation has been made so far.

The mega movie also features Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, and several others in pivotal roles.

Recently, the makers announced that the movie will premiere on the television channel Zee Tamil after completing its theatrical run.

Moreover, ahead of the film’s release, the makers have organized a grand audio launch in Malaysia, scheduled for December 27, 2025. The event is set to feature a tribute concert celebrating the superstar’s career.

