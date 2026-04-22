Jana Nayagan Leak: Thalapathy Vijay’s co-star Mamitha Baiju reacts to ‘unfortunate’ incident, says ‘Hard work shouldn’t go to waste’

Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, has been surrounded by a lot of negativities. First, the movie was delayed due to conflicts between the makers and the Certification Board. Later, the film got leaked on social media. Reacting to the unlawful circulation of the mass entertainer, actress Mamitha Baiju called it an “unfortunate” incident. Read on!

Mamitha Baiju reacts to Jana Nayagan’s online leak

After the big screen debut of Jana Nayagan was delayed, the film was leaked online on April 9, 2026, much to the shock of the industry. Soon after, several biggies condemned the act and called for strict actions against the culprits. Now, in an interview with Sudhir Srinivasan, actress Mamitha Baiju reacted.

Calling the film’s leak “very disappointing and deeply painful,” she said that a lot of people’s dreams and hard work have been put into making the film. Hence, “none of it should go to waste.” The Kara actress further expressed that when she first heard the news of the leak on social media, she didn’t think it was true. “But when the reality hit… My brother was the first one to inform me. It’s so unfortunate.”

Jana Nayagan’s online leak update

After the unfortunate incident, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie warned the public against assessing the film. They also took legal action. Soon, six arrests were made, followed by another 3. Among the three people who were arrested a couple of days ago was the main accused.

According to reports, the main accused was nabbed, who was working as a freelance assistant editor for another movie. As shared in a statement, the accused unauthorizedly gained access to the reels of Vijay's last film at the editing studio and stole it.

The note further read, “The stolen data was then rendered into a movie and shared with the co-accused, leading to the circulation and wider dissemination of the pirated copy online. All three accused have been arrested, produced before the Hon’ble court, and remanded to judicial custody.” Currently, the future of Jana Nayagan is in jeopardy.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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