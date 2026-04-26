Jana Nayagan Leak: Thalapathy Vijay's last film's editor suspended due to 'alleged negligence'; Report

The highly anticipated film, Jana Nayagan is believed to be Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie. Now according to reports, film editor Pradeep E. Ragav has been temporarily suspended by the South Indian Film Editors Association (SIFEA). While he has not been directly implicated in the leak itself, the association cited 'rule violations' as grounds for disciplinary action.

Jana Nayagan editor suspended

According to Hindustan Times, SIFEA said in a statement, "It has been confirmed before the association’s executive committee that film editor Mr Pradeep E. Ragav has continuously violated the laws of the Southern India Film Editor’s Association by employing non-members as assistants on all the films he works on, including Jana Nayagan. This act is against the rules of the association." The body emphasized that such practices are meant to protect film content during production and post-production stages.

The statement added, "Furthermore, although Mr Pradeep E. Ragav is not directly responsible for the illegal release of the film Jana Nayagan on the internet, he has admitted that his negligence was the cause. If this situation continues, there is a risk that the film industry will shut down. The Southern India Film Editor’s Association has a duty to prevent such undesirable incidents from happening in the future."

Leak occurrence

Investigations suggest that the freelance assistant editor, who was working on another project, gained unauthorized access to Jana Nayagan material at an editing studio. He allegedly compiled and circulated the footage, which rapidly spread across social media and piracy platforms. The film's scenes were leaked on April 9, 2026. Following the breach, KVN Productions LLP issued a public warning against sharing any leaked content, expressing “shock and urgency” over the incident and cautioning that strict action would be taken against offenders. Apart from Vijay, Jana Nayagan also stars Mamitha Baiju.

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