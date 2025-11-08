Jana Nayagan on OTT: Where to watch Thalapathy Vijay’s political action drama online after theatrical run? REPORT

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan is scheduled to release in theaters on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal next year. Now, it appears that the film will arrive on a major OTT platform after completing its theatrical run.

Jana Nayagan on OTT: Where to watch Thalapathy Vijay’s movie online?

According to a report by Let's Cinema on X (formerly Twitter), Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan will premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video after wrapping up its theatrical run.

Apparently, the streaming service has acquired the film for a massive amount of Rs 110 crores. However, this is just a report for now and will only be confirmed by the makers in due course.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is an upcoming political action drama directed by H. Vinoth. The movie is said to feature Vijay as a former police officer, showcasing an intense and dramatic look.

The political actioner stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol as the co-leads, marking the actress’ second collaboration with Vijay after Beast (2022).

Apart from them, the film also features Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, and others in key roles. Interestingly, H. Vinoth's directorial is expected to be the superstar's final cinematic outing before he turns his full attention toward politics.

The makers of Jana Nayagan recently released the first single titled Thalapathy Kacheri. The high-energy dance number, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, was sung by the Rockstar himself along with Vijay and lyricist Arivu.

Watch the song Thalapathy Kacheri

Thalapathy Vijay’s previous movie

Thalapathy Vijay last starred in the spy action drama The Greatest Of All Time (also known as The GOAT). Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film tells the story of MK Gandhi, a former spy operative who lives in solitude, estranged from his wife after losing their son during one of his missions.

However, Gandhi's life takes a new turn when his presumably dead son returns, uncovering a massive conspiracy. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

Featuring the Leo actor in multiple roles, The GOAT also had Prasanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Laila, and others in key roles.

