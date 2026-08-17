Jana Nayagan OTT Release: When and where to watch Thalapathy Vijay’s last film online

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, was released in theatres on July 23, 2026, marking his retirement from Tamil cinema. Following its theatrical debut, the film is now set to stream on OTT.

When and where to watch Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is set to premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 and will begin streaming on August 21, 2026. The official update was shared by the digital platform online.

Here’s the official post:

Official trailer and plot of Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan begins in a remote village where residents decide to stay away from an important public event after years of dissatisfaction. Inspector Narayanan, assigned to security duty, narrates the story of Thalapathy Vetri Kondan in an attempt to encourage the villagers to take part.

In 2013, Vetri is released from prison and takes responsibility for Vijayalakshmi, aka Viji, the daughter of a jailer who had entrusted her care to him. Vetri raises her with the hope that she will pursue a career in the Indian Army, honoring her late parents’ wishes.

By 2026, he has settled into a quiet life running a supermarket, while Viji is nearing the end of college and hopes to lead a normal life with her boyfriend, Karthik.

Their lives change when Viji unknowingly receives important documents connected to Operation Meluga, a secret project led by an international arms dealer named John Himmler. As Vetri and journalist Kayal investigate the mystery, they uncover a connection between Himmler and Vetri’s past.

The investigation reveals that Himmler was once Amrish Pujari, a police officer who later assumed a new identity and developed Operation Meluga using advanced technology and remotely controlled machines. Vetri joins forces with Viji and scientist Khaleel to stop him.

In the final confrontation, they use Khaleel’s research to turn the automated system against itself, bringing the operation to an end. Inspired by Vetri’s journey, the villagers ultimately come together to participate in the important public event.

The film is partially based on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari, directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Cast and crew of Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan stars Thalapathy Vijay (C. Joseph Vijay) in the lead role, alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol. The film also features Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, Priyamani, and others in key roles.

Written and directed by H. Vinoth, based on a story by Ravipudi, the film is produced by KVN Productions. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while Sathyan Sooryan and Pradeep E. Ragav have handled the cinematography and editing, respectively.

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