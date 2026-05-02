Jana Nayagan: OTT rights for Thalapathy Vijay's action drama slashed in half after release delay? Find out

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, has been in release limbo for quite some time. While the movie was initially expected to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, it now seems that the delay has led to the digital deal being cancelled, with another streaming platform stepping in at a reduced price.

Jana Nayagan to OTT rights slashed after release delay?

According to a report by Movies Singapore, Jana Nayagan was initially bought by the OTT platform for Rs 120 crore. However, due to the film’s release delay, the platform has reportedly cancelled the deal.

Now, the digital platform ZEE5 is reportedly offering Rs 50 crore for the rights, slashing the earlier price by more than half. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers so far.

Recently, we at Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Jana Nayagan will hit the big screens on May 8, 2026. The film was initially slated to release on January 9, 2026, as a Pongal release. However, due to the unavailability of certification from the CBFC, it was delayed.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is touted as the superstar’s final cinematic appearance. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film follows the story of Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former police officer and convict who adopts a young girl named Viji and is determined to raise her as a strong and independent woman. He even encourages her to join the military despite her fear of violence.

Amid these events, a grave threat looms over India, one that could potentially lead to widespread destruction. As Vetri Kondan finds himself caught in these circumstances, a personal vendetta emerges, forcing him to take matters into his own hands and expose the system responsible for triggering the crisis.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Sunil, and several others in key roles. The movie has musical tracks and scores composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Recently, the movie made the headlines after the entire movie was leaked online.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and is based on publicly available sources and third-party statements.

The views, events, and details mentioned are not verified by the subjects themselves and may be subject to change. This article does not intend to infringe on anyone's privacy or misrepresent facts. This content should be treated as editorial commentary rather than verified fact, and readers are advised to independently verify any information before relying on it.

Pinkvilla assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the content.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan hints at not being invited to Karuppu audio launch: ‘Guess my invite got lost in the mail’