Jana Nayagan: Pooja Hegde predicted Thalapathy Vijay's win in an old video from film's sets

Pooja Hegde has gone viral after sharing a throwback moment with her Jana Nayagan co-star Vijay, claiming she had predicted his victory. The Instagram post surfaced soon after Thalapathy Vijay won in Tamil Nadu. Her playful revelation and celebratory tone quickly caught attention, with fans widely sharing the clip across platforms and applauding the duo’s candid camaraderie.

Pooja Hegde teasing Thalapathy Vijay

In the old Instagram reel shared on Tuesday, Pooja is seen pointing at a question that reads, "Who wins the elections?" She then stands beside Vijay and gestures towards him, hinting at his future success. Vijay, caught off guard, blushes and hides his face, walking away shyly. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Guess I called it before it happened? Here’s to dreams turning into reality, Vijay sir (sic)." The light-hearted moment has since become a talking point online.

Earlier, Pooja also posted a picture with Vijay, where the two are seen in coordinated outfits, smiling for the camera. Accompanying the image, she wrote, "OMGGG. Congratulationssss @actorvijay sir. This Thalapathy Kacheri is just getting bigger and bigger. Onwards and upwards only. Party Time. Let’s gooo." The post further amplified celebrations among fans, who flooded social media with congratulatory messages and appreciation for their bond.

Jana Nayagan back in focus

Amid the political buzz, Jana Nayagan has returned to public conversation. The film marks the reunion of Pooja Hegde and Vijay after their 2022 blockbuster film Beast. However, the project has been awaiting release since January 2026 due to Censor related delays.

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