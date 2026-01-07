Jana Nayagan postponed? Thalapathy Vijay’s final cinematic outing likely to skip January 9 release date - REPORTS

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, was announced for release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal this year. While bookings opened a week ago, the film is yet to be certified by the CBFC, and it now appears that the release has been postponed.

Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan postponed?

According to a report by Lets Cinema, Thalapathy Vijay’s final film has been postponed from its January 9 release date. The movie has not yet received CBFC certification, which has reportedly led to judicial intervention.

As proceedings are currently underway, reports suggest that a final verdict will only be known on January 9th. Since this was the original release date of the Vijay-starrer, it appears likely that the much-awaited film will be postponed. However, no official confirmation has been issued yet.

Interestingly, the film was initially expected to be released during Diwali 2025, but the makers later pushed it to Pongal 2026.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, featuring Thalapathy Vijay, is touted as the superstar’s final cinematic appearance. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film follows the story of Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former police officer and convict who adopts a young girl named Viji and is determined to raise her as a strong and independent woman. He even persuades her to join the military, despite her phobia of violence.

Amid these events, a grave threat looms over India, one that could lead to the total annihilation of its people. As Vetri Kondan finds himself caught between these circumstances, a personal vendetta also comes into play, forcing him to take matters into his own hands and expose the system that triggered the crisis.

Following the recent release of the film’s trailer, it has been suggested that the movie may be a remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari, with added political undertones and AI-powered humanoid soldiers.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Sunil, and several others in key roles.

