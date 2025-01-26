Jana Nayagan Second Look OUT: Vijay wields a whip in the fierce new poster, fans say 'Thalapathy is ready to roar'
Makers of Jana Nayagan have dropped the second look poster of Thalapathy Vijay from the film. Take a look!
Thalapathy 69 has been titled Jana Nayagan. The announcement was made by the makers this morning along with the first look of actor Vijay. However, things didn’t stop there; they decided to unveil a second look as well.
That’s right, the makers of Jana Nayagan dropped a second look of Vijay from the movie and wrote, "Nan Aanai Ittal… Adhu."
Take a look at the poster below: