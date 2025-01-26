Jana Nayagan Second Look OUT: Vijay wields a whip in the fierce new poster, fans say 'Thalapathy is ready to roar'

Makers of Jana Nayagan have dropped the second look poster of Thalapathy Vijay from the film. Take a look!

By Anjali Choudhury
Published on Jan 26, 2025
Thalapathy Vijay X
Jana Nayagan 2nd Look OUT: Vijay wields a whip in fierce new poster, fans REACT excitedly (PC: Thalapathy Vijay X)

Thalapathy 69 has been titled Jana Nayagan. The announcement was made by the makers this morning along with the first look of actor Vijay. However, things didn’t stop there; they decided to unveil a second look as well.

That’s right, the makers of Jana Nayagan dropped a second look of Vijay from the movie and wrote, "Nan Aanai Ittal… Adhu."

Take a look at the poster below:


Credits: KVN Productions X
