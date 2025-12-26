Jana Nayagan Single Chella Magale: Thalapathy Vijay embraces fatherhood in new melody track, croons for it himself

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is slated for release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal. Ahead of its release, the makers have unveiled the third track from the film. This time, it is a complete melody that explores the relationship between a father and his daughter.

Jana Nayagan 3rd Single OUT: Thalapathy Vijay delivers a warm melody number embracing fatherhood

The third single from Jana Nayagan is titled Chella Magale, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The track is sung by Thalapathy Vijay himself, with lyrics penned by Vivek.

The melodious number serves as an emotional and heartwarming track that explores the bond between a father and his daughter, evoking the love, care, and tenderness he holds for her.

Watch the single Chella Magale here:

Earlier, the makers had unveiled two singles from the movie titled Thalapathy Thiruvizha and Oru Pere Varalaaru. The first single was a massive dance banger that served as a celebratory number, while the second was more of a tribute to the superstar and his legacy.

Initial reports suggested that Jana Nayagan might be a remake of the Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Bhagavanth Kesari. However, while an official update is still awaited, many netizens have pointed out similarities between the songs in both films.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. With Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol as co-leads, the film also features Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and several others in key roles.

According to recent reports, the film explores an ideological clash between two individuals who were connected in the past, which ended in a serious confrontation. When a child’s silent fear reopens old wounds, a former police officer is forced to take on a battle far greater than personal revenge in order to empower her.

Speculation suggests that the film may have a runtime of over three hours and could include elements of science fiction and artificial intelligence. However, no official confirmation has been made. Additionally, reports suggest that directors Nelson Dilipkumar, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee might make cameo appearances in the movie.

Ahead of its Pongal release, the Jana Nayagan team will conduct an audio launch event in Malaysia on December 27, 2025.

