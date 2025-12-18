Jana Nayagan Single Oru Pere Varalaaru OUT: Thalapathy Vijay’s latest anthem is a masterclass in pure superstardom

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is slated for release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal. Ahead of the audio launch later this month, the makers have released the film’s second single, Oru Pere Varalaaru.

Jana Nayagan's second single, Oru Pere Varalaaru OUT

The second single from Jana Nayagan, titled Oru Pere Varalaaru, translates to “A name that became history.” From the title itself, the makers indicate that the song serves as a tribute to the superstar, as the film is expected to be his final cinematic appearance.

The 3-minute-and-54-second track encapsulates the actor’s legacy over the years and the integral role he has played in Tamil cinema’s pop culture. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song is sung by him alongside Vishal Mishra.

The lyrics are penned by Vivek, who has previously written several songs for Vijay, including Aalaporaan Thamizhan from Mersal. The lyrical video incorporates AI elements to reference Thalapathy’s earlier films, including Vettaikaaran and Theri, among others.

Additionally, the video showcases a few suave dance moves by the superstar, who appears in his signature twirling moustache look.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is an upcoming political action drama starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in prominent roles.

According to recent reports, the film explores an ideological clash between two individuals who confronted each other in the past. When a child’s silent fear reopens old wounds, a former police officer is forced to take on a battle far greater than personal revenge.

Speculation suggests that the film may have a runtime of over three hours and could include elements of science fiction and artificial intelligence. However, no official confirmation has been made so far.

Apart from the lead cast, the movie also features Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, and several others in pivotal roles.

The makers have planned a grand audio launch for Jana Nayagan, envisioned as a tribute concert to the actor. It is scheduled to take place on December 27, 2025, in Malaysia. As per speculation, the film’s teaser is also expected to be unveiled soon.

