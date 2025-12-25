Jana Nayagan Single: Thalapathy Vijay turns on his melodious mood with touching father-daughter song, out on December 26

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is slated for release in theatres on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal. Ahead of its audio launch, the makers have unveiled an update on the film’s third single, which is set to release on December 26, 2025.

Jana Nayagan Single: Thalapathy Vijay sings a melodious, touching father-daughter song

In a recent social media post, the Jana Nayagan team shared a promo for the song titled Chella Magale (translated as Dear Daughter). The track, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is crooned by Vijay himself, with lyrics penned by Vivek.

Sharing the update, the makers wrote, “Kanne maniye, nothing makes us happier than listening to a melody song in Thalapathy’s voice.” The complete track will be unveiled on December 26, 2025, at 5:04 PM.

Here’s the post:

Earlier, the makers released two singles from the movie, namely Thalapathy Thiruvizha and Oru Pere Varalaaru. Both songs served as tributes to the superstar and his legacy, as the political action drama is touted to be his final cinematic venture before retiring from films.

Moreover, the movie will be released in Hindi and Telugu as well, titled Jan Neta and Jana Nayakudu, respectively.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a political action drama starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Written and directed by H. Vinoth, the film also features Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, and several others in pivotal roles.

According to recent reports, the film explores an ideological clash between two individuals who confronted each other in the past. When a child’s silent fear reopens old wounds, a former police officer is forced to take on a battle far greater than personal revenge.

Speculation suggests that the film may have a runtime of over three hours and could include elements of science fiction and artificial intelligence. However, no official confirmation has been made so far.

Moreover, ahead of the film’s release, the makers have organized a grand audio launch in Malaysia, scheduled for December 27, 2025. The event is set to feature a tribute concert celebrating the superstar’s career, and a trailer release is also expected on New Year’s Day.

