Jana Nayagan Television Premiere: Where to watch Thalapathy Vijay’s alleged final film after its theatrical run

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan is slated to release in theaters on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal next year. Ahead of film hitting the big screens, the makers have announced the television network on which the political action drama will air after its theatrical run.

Where to watch Jana Nayagan on TV

The makers of Jana Nayagan have officially confirmed that the film’s satellite rights have been acquired by the ZEE network. The announcement was earlier shared by the team through their official social media handle.

Sharing the update, the makers wrote, “Ulaga Tholaikatchigalil Mudhal Muraiyaaga… (For the first time on world television.) Happy to announce that ZEE Tamil has bagged the Satellite rights.”

Here’s the official post:

Early reports have also indicated that the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer’s OTT deal has been locked at a record price. Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video has reportedly acquired the post-theatrical digital rights of the film.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is an upcoming political action drama starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film also features Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in prominent roles.

According to recent reports, the film explores an ideological clash between two individuals who confronted each other in the past. When a child’s silent fear reopens old wounds, a former police officer is forced to take on a battle far greater than personal revenge.

Speculation suggests that the film may have a runtime of over three hours and could include elements of science fiction and artificial intelligence. However, no official confirmation has been made so far.

Apart from the lead cast, the movie also stars Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, and several others in pivotal roles.

The makers of Jana Nayagan recently unveiled the film’s second single, titled Oru Pere Varalaaru. The songs and background score are composed by Anirudh Ravichander, making this actioner his fifth, and possibly final, collaboration with Vijay, as the actor is expected to retire from acting.

Watch the second single, Oru Pere Varalaaru:

Moreover, ahead of the film’s release, the makers have organized a grand audio launch in Malaysia, scheduled to take place on December 27, 2025. The event is set to feature a tribute concert celebrating the superstar’s illustrious career over the years.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Must-Watch Malayalam Films of 2025 on OTT: Pranav Mohanlal’s Diés Iraé to Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra