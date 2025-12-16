Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay starrer’s 2nd single to drop on December 18, team unveils intense new look

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is slated for release on January 9, 2026. Ahead of its audio launch later this month, the makers have announced that the film’s second single will be released on December 18, 2025.

Jana Nayagan 2nd Single: Thalapathy Vijay starrer’s new track to release on December 18

The makers of Jana Nayagan officially announced the release date of the second single through a post on social media. Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Calm till yesterday… storm from the 18th. #JanaNayaganSecondSingle is releasing on Dec 18th.”

The new look unveiled by the makers showcases Thalapathy Vijay dominating the frame with an intense expression. His suave moustache paired with a stubble beard complements his outfit as he stands tall atop a jeep. Moreover, the poster also features him leading a fierce army of men, ready for action.

Check out the post here:

The upcoming single is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with further details about the track yet to be revealed. Earlier, the makers released the first single, titled Thalapathy Kacheri, which became a dance banger.

The track, penned by Arivu, was sung by him alongside Vijay and Anirudh. Interestingly, the final one minute of the song was not included in the lyrical video and is expected to pay tribute to the superstar’s iconic journey in cinema to date.

Watch the song here:

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is an upcoming political action drama starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol as co-leads.

According to recent reports, the film explores an ideological clash between two individuals who confronted each other in the past. When a child’s silent fear reignites old wounds, a former police officer is forced to take on a battle far bigger than personal revenge.

Speculation suggests that the film may have a runtime of over three hours and could include elements of sci-fi and artificial intelligence. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

Apart from the main cast, the movie also features Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, and several others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: ‘Thalaivar fanboys for life’: Sivakarthikeyan cannot contain his excitement as he re-watches Rajinikanth’s Padayappa; VIDEO