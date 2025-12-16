Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay starrer’s runtime and plot revealed

The Greatest of All Time, Thalapathy Vijay, has kept his fans on the edge, eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming commercial entertainer, Jana Nayagan. While the film is slated to hit theaters on January 9, 2026, its constant updates have been keeping the audience hooked. Now, it has been revealed that the action-thriller will have a runtime of 3 hours and 6 minutes. Director H. Vinoth to explore the clash of ideologies in the actioner. Read on!

Jana Nayagan’s runtime revealed

Thalapathy Vijay’s fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of Pongal, as this time, the festivities are going to be grand and extra special. The ace South Indian actor will be seen in a rugged avatar, taking over the bad guys in director H. Vinoth’s upcoming action-thriller film, Jana Nayagan.

Lets Cinema recently revealed that the peak commercial film will have a runtime of 186 minutes. This means the audience will have 3 hours and 6 minutes of non-stop entertainment. Having said that, the runtime is yet to be officially announced by the makers.

Jana Nayagan’s plot revealed

Even those who have been keeping a close eye on the updates of this mass entertainer have been eager to know the plot of the movie. Well, with his most anticipated movie, director H. Vinoth is exploring the clash of ideologies between the good and the bad guys.

According to the above-mentioned publication, Jana Nayagan’s storyline will revolve around two powerful personalities. While one stands for his people, the other one feeds on control. “Their paths collided once before. Years later, a child’s silent fear ignites the past, drawing a former police officer into a battle far bigger than personal revenge,” stated the publication. Evidently, the South star is expected to play a former police officer. Rumors have it that the film could be a remake of the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Bhagavanth Kesari.

It’s also speculated that the movie may include sci-fi elements. For the unknown, the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer political action drama is touted to hit cinema halls on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal in the coming year.

The film also features Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Narain, Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and several others. A while ago, its first single titled ‘Thalapathy Kacheri’ was unveiled. If reports are to be believed, the makers will release the movie's trailer on December 31, 2025.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay starrer’s trailer to release on December 31?