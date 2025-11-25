Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay starrer’s trailer to release on December 31?

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan is slated to release in theaters on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal/Sankranti next year. Ahead of its release, the makers seem to have planned the entire update timeline, starting with the second single, followed by the audio launch and the trailer.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan to drop trailer and second single in December 2025?

According to ongoing buzz online, Jana Nayagan's second single is likely to be released on December 5 or 6, 2025. Later, on December 27, the makers are expected to conduct a massive audio launch event in Malaysia, designed as a grand concert.

The event, titled Thalapathy Thiruvizha, will pay tribute to the superstar's long-standing legacy in Tamil cinema and feature several singers, including Vijay Yesudas, Haricharan, Anuradha Sriram, Andrea Jeremiah, and others-performing iconic tracks from Vijay's career.

Reports also suggest that the makers will likely release the movie's trailer on December 31, i.e., New Year's Eve, kicking off 2026 with a bang for fans. However, as of now, these updates remain speculative, and an official confirmation from the team is still awaited.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a political action drama starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role and directed by H. Vinoth. The actor is expected to play a former police officer, with Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde appearing as co-leads.

The film also features Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Narain, Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and several others in pivotal roles. While rumors suggest that the movie might be a remake of the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Bhagavanth Kesari, the makers have not commented on the speculation.

There are also reports that the movie may include sci-fi elements, involving a Humans vs AI concept.

Recently, the first single from the film, titled “Thalapathy Kacheri,” was unveiled. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the track is a fun, celebratory number dedicated to the superstar.

Interestingly, the final one minute of the song will be released only in theatres and is rumored to feature remixes of Vijay's older hit songs. Additionally, reports suggest that the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video after completing its theatrical run.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2026: Mahavatar Narsimha qualifies for Academy Awards, to compete with KPop Demon Hunters, Chainsaw Man and more