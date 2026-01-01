Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay to unleash his final film's trailer on January 3, check out it's release time

The wait is over! The much-awaited trailer of Thalapathy Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, is about to drop very soon. The Tamil superstar himself shared the trailer poster, unveiling the launch time and date. In the shared poster, Vijay can be seen holding a gun in his hand and giving an angry look. Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju are also present in the poster.

Thalapathy Vijay took to his social media handle and shared a fresh poster from his 69th film, Jana Nayagan. The poster reveals that the trailer will be launched on January 3, at 6:45 PM. The massy power-packed trailer will be released in three languages- Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The production house officially confirmed the development and tweeted, "#JanaNayaganTrailer #JanNetaTrailer #JanaNayakuduTrailer. Tamil, Telugu & Hindi trailers are releasing on Jan 3rd at 6.45 PM."

For those who are unaware, Jana Nayagan marks the last film of Thalapathy Vijay. The actor himself announced his retirement from cinema at the audio launch in Malaysia. The excitement around the film is on cloud nine. Slated to hit the big screens on January 9, 2026, the political action drama is expected to storm all the previous box office records.

Besides its original language, the movie will also be released in dubbed Telugu and Hindi audio on the same day. Unlike Leo and The Greatest of All Time, Jana Nayagan will be released in Hindi in multiplex chains too.

However, the biggest challenge for Jana Nayagan will be Prabhas' The Raja Saab, which is also releasing on the same day, coinciding with Pongal/Sankranthi 2026. Directed by H. Vinoth, the mass action drama with a political background is rumoured to be a remake of the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari; however, there is no official confirmation on the same. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, and several others in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Sandeep Reddy Vanga continues Animal tradition, drops chilling Spirit first look ft. Prabhas and Triptii Dimri on New Year