Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay’s final film’s trailer to release on January 2? Movie likely includes 7 violent action scenes

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is slated for release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal next year. Ahead of the movie’s arrival on the big screen, it appears that the makers have finalized the trailer release date.

Jana Nayagan: When will Thalapathy Vijay’s final film trailer release?

According to a report by Lets Cinema, Jana Nayagan’s trailer is set to release on January 2, 2026. Initially, there was speculation that the trailer would drop online at midnight on January 1, 2026, to mark New Year’s Day. However, it now seems that fans may have to wait one more day, although an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Additionally, the report adds that Vijay’s final film will feature seven intense, violent action sequences. Previously, Leo was also known for its heavy action sequences.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is an upcoming political action drama starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Alongside Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol as co-stars, actors Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and several others are set to play pivotal roles in the film.

Reportedly, Jana Nayagan follows the story of an ordinary man who becomes an unexpected symbol of resilience when a local injustice catches his attention and propels him into the public eye.

As his actions begin to inspire others, the former police officer evolves from a passive bystander into a reluctant leader. However, with the rise in power, he must also face growing threats while navigating ideals, dangers, and community expectations.

Earlier reports also suggested that the narrative would include the life of a young woman who plays a central role in the man’s journey. Additionally, speculation has indicated the presence of a Humans vs. AI element in the storyline. However, these remain unconfirmed reports for now.

Amid online buzz suggesting that the movie might be a partial remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Bhagavanth Kesari, director H. Vinoth clarified the matter, stating that the film is a “100% Thalapathy” project.

ALSO READ: Toxic: Nayanthara set to play the daring and fierce Ganga in Yash’s upcoming gangster movie