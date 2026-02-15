Jana Nayagan to not release before April 2026? International distributor drops update for Thalapathy Vijay starrer

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, has been in release limbo as the movie has not yet been certified by the CBFC. Initially, the film was supposed to be released in theaters on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal. However, it now appears that the movie may not be released until April 2026.

Is Jana Nayagan not going to release before April 30, 2026?

According to a recent post by the Canadian distribution company York Cinemas, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan will not be released before April 30, 2026. The official statement was shared by the team via their social media handle.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “Dear Patrons, please note that the movie Jana Nayagan will not be released before April 30th.”

Here’s the official post:

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is being touted as the superstar’s final cinematic appearance. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film follows the story of Vetri Kondan, a former police officer and convict who adopts a young girl named Viji and is determined to raise her as a strong and independent woman. He even persuades her to join the military despite her fear of violence.

Amid these events, a grave threat looms over India, one that could potentially lead to the annihilation of its people. As Vetri Kondan finds himself caught in these circumstances, a personal vendetta also emerges, forcing him to take matters into his own hands and expose the system responsible for triggering the crisis.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Sunil, and several others in key roles.

Earlier, the film was scheduled for a Pongal release but failed to secure CBFC certification in time. The dispute led to judicial intervention, which further postponed the release. However, it now appears that the film may finally be gearing up for release.

Initially, there were reports that the movie might be released in theaters by the end of February. However, with Thalapathy Vijay’s film Theri expected to re-release this month and the Canadian distributor’s recent post, it seems unlikely that the film will hit the big screens anytime soon.

