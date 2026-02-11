Jana Nayagan to skip release this month? Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri re-release to hit big screens on February 20, 2026

Thalapathy Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, is still awaiting its release date and continues to face delays. While earlier reports suggested that the movie might hit screens this month, it now appears that it will skip the February window, as the re-release of Theri has been officially announced.

Not Jana Nayagan but Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri to hit big screens this month

In the latest update shared by AP International, the overseas distributor of Theri, the film is slated to re-release in theatres on February 20, 2026. Sharing the update, the distribution team wrote, “Mark your calendars for February 20th! Theri rereleases overseas, bringing all the action, emotion, and thrill back to life for global fans. Don’t just hear about it, be part of the celebration!”

Here’s the post:

Initially, there was speculation that Jana Nayagan might resolve its censor delays soon and release by the end of this month. However, with Theri re-releasing, it is unlikely that two Thalapathy Vijay starrers will hit the big screens within the same release window.

As of now, no official update regarding Jana Nayagan has been made, with fans eagerly awaiting further announcements.

More about Theri

Theri is an action thriller starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role and directed by Atlee, marking the filmmaker’s first collaboration with the superstar. The film follows the story of Joseph, a bakery owner in Kerala who lives a quiet life with his daughter as a single father.

However, after a scuffle with a gang of local goons, he is forced to protect his daughter and reveal his true identity as DCP Vijay Kumar, a formidable police officer from Chennai who was presumed dead. As his identity is on the verge of being exposed, he must settle scores with an old adversary.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amy Jackson, Baby Nainika, Radhika Sarathkumar, Mahendran, Prabhu, and several others in key roles.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay and directed by H. Vinoth, is touted as the superstar’s final cinematic outing. The film follows Vetri Kondan, a former police officer and convict who adopts a young girl, Viji, and raises her to be strong and independent, even encouraging her to join the military despite her fear of violence.

As a grave national threat looms over India, Vetri Kondan becomes entangled in the crisis. With a personal vendetta also surfacing, he is compelled to take matters into his own hands and expose the system behind the unfolding danger.

Initially, the film was slated to release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal. However, it was delayed due to the failure to secure CBFC certification.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Recommendation: 5 Malayalam Films on OTT that understand one-sided love?