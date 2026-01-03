Jana Nayagan Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay balances action, humor, and drama locking horns with a dreaded Bobby Deol

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is slated for release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal this year. Directed by H. Vinoth, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer, promising an intense action drama as a tribute before the actor retires from cinema.

Jana Nayagan trailer: Thalapathy Vijay set to unleash a partial remake of Bhagavanth Kesari, with twists of his own

The 2-minute and 52-second trailer of Jana Nayagan presents Thalapathy Vijay as Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, also known as TVK, a former police officer and convict who raises Viji, a young woman with a certain phobia.

However, when nefarious forces threaten to unleash chaos across the country, TVK must muster his strength not only to protect his daughter but also to save the nation from the deadly Bobby Deol.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer begins by introducing Vijay as TVK, who adopts Viji at a young age and raises her as his daughter. As he intends to bring her up as a strong and capable woman, Thalapathy wants her to enroll in the military and serve the nation, overcoming her fears.

Amidst all this, a new threat emerges against him and the nation, with Bobby Deol being introduced as an international criminal hell-bent on ruling the country with a sinister mission in mind.

While the film appears to be an adaptation of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari up to this point, other aspects of the trailer suggest something different. It features Thalapathy rising to become a public hero, serving the people, and fighting against AI-powered humanoid robots. According to reports, the movie will also feature several violent action sequences.

With impressive visuals and a powerful soundtrack by Anirudh Ravichander, the trailer also captures several tribute moments to the superstar. In an interesting twist, the actor even changes his iconic catchphrase from “I Am Waiting” to “I Am Coming.”

More about Jana Nayagan

Apart from Vijay and Bobby Deol, Jana Nayagan also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Narain, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and several others in key roles.

With the film set to release during Pongal this year, it will clash at the box office with films such as The Raja Saab starring Prabhas and Parasakthi, featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan.

