Jana Nayagan: Trisha Krishnan mobbed outside cinema hall after watching Thalapathy Vijay’s last film; Video

After facing multiple road blocks, superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan made its big screen debut on July 23, 2026. The release was a massive milestone for Vijay fans. And among these ardent admirers is actress Trisha Krishnan who also decided to show her support for her former co-star. Hence, she decided to watch Vijay’s swansong, first day first show at a Chennai cinema hall where she was crowded by movie buffs. Don’t miss the video!

Trisha Krishnan spotted exited cinema hall after watching Thalapathy Vijay’s film

The first-day-first-show frenzy for Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie, Jana Nayagan, reached a high pitch. But nothing could stop actress Trisha Krishnan from watching it with her friends and family in Chennai.

In a viral video, the versatile actress was seen exiting a cinema hall after watching the star-studded actioner. But Vijay lovers didn’t expect to spot her in the crowd of fans. Hence, she found herself trapped in a massive, overwhelming sea of crowds after catching the early morning screening of the highly anticipated thriller.

Dressed casually in a simple white T-shirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses, Trisha had arrived at a popular Chennai theatre alongside her mother to soak in the electrifying first-day-first-show energy. Her surprise presence inside the auditorium immediately turned into a major talking point, with fans thrilled to spot the star cheering among the audience.

However, the excitement quickly escalated upon her departure. As soon as word spread that the actress was stepping out of the venue, hundreds of fans and onlookers swarmed the exit.

Watch the video:

Despite the physical crowding, security personnel quickly stepped in, forming a tight human chain to help clear a path and safely escort Trisha toward her vehicle.

Directed by H. Vinoth, the movie features Thalapathy Vijay in his last leading role. The mass entertainer also boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani.

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