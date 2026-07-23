Jana Nayagan: Trisha Krishnan rushes in the theater to watch Thalapathy Vijay’s final film; Video

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, released in theaters on July 23, 2026. As the action drama arrived on the big screen, Trisha Krishnan was spotted watching the film.

Trisha Krishnan catches Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan in Chennai

Trisha Krishnan was recently spotted arriving at a theater in Chennai to watch Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan. The actress kept her look casual in a white T-shirt, denim jeans, and dark sunglasses.

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Additionally, Jana Nayagan actress Mamitha Baiju was also spotted arriving at a Chennai theater to watch Vijay's final film alongside fans. Keerthy Suresh along with her husband Antony Thattil, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and actor Arjun Das, were also spotted watching the film in theaters.

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Jana Nayagan follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former officer who becomes the foster father of a young girl, Viji, after she loses her father. Determined to fulfill her biological parents' dream of seeing her become an officer, he helps her overcome her fears and grow into a confident young woman.

However, their lives take an unexpected turn when Viji discovers a clue that leads Thalapathy to a hidden network operating behind the facade of a toy import business. As he uncovers the truth, he is forced to confront people from his past while protecting the one person who means the most to him. Whether he can overcome the challenges ahead and safeguard his daughter forms the crux of the story.

With Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, and others in key roles.

Directed by H Vinoth, the film is a partial adaptation of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari. The music and background score are composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with Sathyan Sooryan serving as the cinematographer and Pradeep E. Ragav handling the editing.

Initially slated for a Pongal 2026 release, the film was eventually released after a delay of several months.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Review: Thalapathy Vijay's final film is a culmination of his legacy and a fitting farewell for fans