Jana Nayagan Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Thalapathy Vijay's last film

Thalapathy Vijay’s millions of fans across the globe have been eagerly waiting for this day to arrive. Today, the superstar’s much-awaited, final film, Jana Nayagan, has officially hit the silver screen today. To celebrate this milestone, scores of cinemas buffs bought first day first show tickets and enjoyed the cinematic spectacle on 70 mm. Some even took to social media to share their review of the film. Read on!

Fan’s flood X with reviews of Jana Nayagan

After months of facing multiple hurdles, Thalapathy Vijay’s star-studded actioner has finally landed in theaters. Fans have been lining up since morning, turning the theatrical release into a historic goodbye for the actor who ruled the box office for over three decades.

Directed by H Vinoth and backed by an electrifying musical score by Anirudh Ravichander, Jana Nayagan promises an action-packed cinematic ride. The film features an ensemble stellar cast, including Bobby Deol as the formidable antagonist, alongside Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, among others.

With a gripping runtime and high-octane sequences, early reactions pour in praising Vijay’s commanding screen presence, intense emotional depth, and mass-appeal dialogues.

In their review, a user penned, “Enjoy every single frame, every signature dance move, and every whistle-worthy moment. Celebrate the undisputed Box Office King one last time with pure joy. Have an absolutely unforgettable time watching #JanaNayagan!”

Another one expressed, “#JanaNayagan – 'ThalapathyKacheri' is a perfect fan feast! 'Anirudh' delivers an absolute banger, while Thalapathy Vijay owns every beat with his effortless dance moves and unmatched screen presence. One last dance… One unforgettable theatrical celebration.”

Check out the tweets below:

As Vijay steps away from the silver screen, Jana Nayagan comes as a tribute for his ardent fans. Despite facing hurdles like pre-release online leaks and a late clearance with an 'A' certificate, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan finally made it to the big screens to entertain the audience one last time.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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