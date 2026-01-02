Jana Nayagan’s Raavana Mavandaa: Thalapathy Vijay evokes ultimate heroism in viral track by Anirudh Ravichander

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is slated for release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal this year. Ahead of the film making its way to the silver screen, the makers have released the fourth single from the movie, titled Raavana Mavandaa.

Jana Nayagan 4th Single: Thalapathy Vijay gets a peak heroic elevation with Raavana Mavandaa

The new track, Raavana Mavandaa, is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and was initially teased at the audio launch event for Jana Nayagan in Malaysia. The powerful number serves as an elevation song for Thalapathy Vijay, acting as a tribute to the superstar, who is set to retire from cinema with this film.

Here’s the track from Jana Nayagan

The 1-minute and 52-second song is crooned by Anirudh Ravichander himself, along with a chorus. Moreover, Vivek has once again penned the lyrics, offering some exhilarating lines for Vijay.

More about Jana Nayagan

As per reports, Jana Nayagan follows the story of an ordinary man who becomes an unexpected symbol of resilience when a local injustice catches his attention and propels him into the public eye.

As his actions begin to inspire others, the former police officer evolves from a passive bystander into a reluctant leader. However, with his rise in power, he must also face growing threats while navigating ideals, dangers, and community expectations.

Earlier reports have also suggested that the narrative includes the life of a young woman who plays a central role in the man’s journey. Additionally, speculation has indicated the presence of a Humans vs. AI element in the storyline. However, these remain unconfirmed reports for now.

The political action drama, directed by H. Vinoth, stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, with Bobby Deol playing the main antagonist. Apart from them, the film also features Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, Prakash Raj, and several others in key roles.

With just a few days left before the movie’s release, the makers have also announced that the trailer will be unveiled on January 3, 2026, at 6:45 pm.

