Janhvi Kapoor to be launched in the Telugu film industry by Vakeel Saab producer Dil Raju?

There is a buzz that Janhvi Kapoor will be launched into the Telugu film industry by Vakeel Saab director Dil Raju. He has reportedly talked to Boney Kapoor about the same.

Janhvi Kapoor has proved her acting prowess in her debut movie Dhadak that was released in 2018. The actress is now gearing up for a few more projects after a hiatus of almost a year. Now, the latest buzz is that the stunning diva will be launched in the Telugu film industry too. Yes, you heard it right. If media reports are to be believed, Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab’s co-producer Dil Raju will be launching the actress in Tollywood.

Interestingly, the Telugu social thriller has been co-produced by Janhvi’s father Boney Kapoor. As per the latest reports, the latter and Dil Raju have come to an agreement according to which he will be launching the Roohi Afzana actress in the Telugu film industry. Not only that, but he has some huge plans for Janhvi’s Tollywood launch which will be known only when an official confirmation comes from both the parties. Well, ardent fans of the actress are eagerly waiting for the announcement.

As per the buzz, the announcement of Janhvi Kapoor’s launch will be made by Dil Raju at the audio launch event of Vakeel Saab. This movie happens to be a remake of the 2016 Amitabh Bachchan- starrer Pink. Power star Pawan Kalyan will step into Big B’s shows for this movie. Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, she also has a few projects lined up one of which is Roohi Afzana co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She will then feature in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi is also a part of Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya Lalwani.

