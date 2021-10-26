Janhvi Kapoor on debut in South & rejecting movies; Calls Fahadh Faasil 'Superb'

Updated on Oct 26, 2021 04:30 PM IST  |  8.3K
   
Janhvi Kapoor on debut in South
Janhvi Kapoor on debut in South & rejecting movies; Calls Fahadh Faasil 'Superb'
Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor has always been in the news as rumours about her South debut pop out every now and then. Being the daughter of Sridevi, who was the biggest star in the South, reports about Jahnvi's debut have begun for a very long time. Recently, she opened up about her dream to work in South films in an interview with Film Companion. 

Opening about working for South films, Janhvi said, "I'm dying to do a South Indian film, if you look at my iPhone pages, or Netflix recently watched history, they are all South Indian movies. Especially Malayalam films."

During the interview, the actress was also asked if she is also gushing over South movies like everyone else and Fahadh Faasil. Replying to this, Janhvi candidly revealed, "I just watched Malayalam movie Trance recently and I think he is superb. I think they are operating at such a high level of artists today so I really want to explore that world as well."

When asked if she is getting any offers for her South debut, Janhvi said, "I have been speaking to a couple of makers but I have not felt like oh my god, I need to do this."

Also Read: KGF: Chapter 2: Prashanth Neel wishes Raveena Tandon on birthday; Says 'no one would play Ramika Sen like you'

The Indian film industry is becoming diverse as actors are breaking barriers by choosing roles and characters irrespective of their native languages. Whether it's celebs from Bollywood making their debut in the South or directors gearing up to enter with pan Indian films. Currently, while Vijay Deverakonda and Nayanthara are to make their debut in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, and Deepika Padukone are to make their debut in the South.

Advertisement

Credits: Film Companion


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹299.00 (89%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds In Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones With Mic, Hi-fi Deep Bass, 20hrs Playtime With Case, Ergonomic Sweatproof Earbuds, Noise Isolation, Voice Assistance - (green)

Ptron Bassbuds In Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones With Mic, Hi-fi Dee...

₹1,018.00
₹2,499.00 (59%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹99.00
₹175.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Boat Bassheads 100 In Ear Wired Earphones With Mic(taffy Pink)

Boat Bassheads 100 In Ear Wired Earphones With Mic(taffy Pink)

₹347.00
₹999.00 (65%)
 Buy Now
View All