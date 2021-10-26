Janhvi Kapoor on debut in South & rejecting movies; Calls Fahadh Faasil 'Superb'

Janhvi Kapoor has always been in the news as rumours about her South debut pop out every now and then. Being the daughter of Sridevi, who was the biggest star in the South, reports about Jahnvi's debut have begun for a very long time. Recently, she opened up about her dream to work in South films in an interview with Film Companion.

Opening about working for South films, Janhvi said, "I'm dying to do a South Indian film, if you look at my iPhone pages, or Netflix recently watched history, they are all South Indian movies. Especially Malayalam films."

During the interview, the actress was also asked if she is also gushing over South movies like everyone else and Fahadh Faasil. Replying to this, Janhvi candidly revealed, "I just watched Malayalam movie Trance recently and I think he is superb. I think they are operating at such a high level of artists today so I really want to explore that world as well."

When asked if she is getting any offers for her South debut, Janhvi said, "I have been speaking to a couple of makers but I have not felt like oh my god, I need to do this."

The Indian film industry is becoming diverse as actors are breaking barriers by choosing roles and characters irrespective of their native languages. Whether it's celebs from Bollywood making their debut in the South or directors gearing up to enter with pan Indian films. Currently, while Vijay Deverakonda and Nayanthara are to make their debut in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, and Deepika Padukone are to make their debut in the South.