Janhvi Kapoor to mark her debut in South with Jr NTR & Buchi Babu's film?

Jr NTR will reportedly collaborate with Uppena director Buchi Babu for his next. While the film is yet to be announced officially, rumours of the leading lady have already taken the internet on fire. Yes, the grapevine suggests that Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor will star opposite Jr NTR in this film.

According to reports, Jr NTR and Buchi Babu's film will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and they are doing their best to bring Janhvi on board for the film. It is being said that the director feels Janhvi will suit the role perfectly, hence, makers are leaving no stone to negotiate with the actress. However, it is to be awaited and watch if Janhvi will be part of the movie.

Well, it is not the first time rumours of Janhvi Kapoor's debut is in the news. Previously also there were strong reports that she will mark her debut in Tollywood opposite Jr NTR with Trvikiram Srinivas' film NTR30 and Puri Jagannadh's film Jana Gana Mana.

In an interview with Film Companion, when asked if she is getting any offers for her South debut, Janhvi said, "I have been speaking to a couple of makers but I have not felt like oh my god, I need to do this."

Janhvi Kapoor's South debut is the most awaited. Not only filmmakers but also audiences want to witness her in a Telugu or Tamil film.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: SS Rajamouli decides on Eid release for Jr. NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR; Same weekend as Bahubali 2