Janhvi Kapoor is ‘mind blown’ after watching Allu Arjun’s act in Pushpa: The Rise, shares EPIC reaction

Janhvi Kapoor is extremely popular among the current lot of young actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The actress is only a few films old in the showbiz but she is never away from the limelight. The paparazzi and her fans online always wait to get a glimpse of the young actress. Speaking of which, Janhvi is quite active on her social media space, where she treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life, while they swoon over her. Tonight too, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared an epic reaction, as she praised Allu Arjun for his act in Pushpa.

A few moments back, Janhvi took to the photo-and-video-sharing application and shared a still of Allu Arjun in his recent film, Pushpa: The Rise. Sharing this picture on Instagram stories, Janhvi added a caption to express her appreciation for the actor. The caption read, “The coolest man in the world. #Pushpa”. She also added a gif that showcased ‘mind blown’.

For the unversed, Pushpa starring Allu Arjun also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Dhananjaya in key roles. Samantha appeared in a special song titled 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava', which became a chartbuster. Directed by Sukumar, the film is now streaming on an OTT platform.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's story:

Coming to Janhvi, the actress has quite a few interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Milli, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Apart from these, she also has Goodluck Jerry and Mr & Mrs Mahi in the pipeline.

