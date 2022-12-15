Janhvi Kapoor reacts to Nayanthara's Connect trailer; Vignesh Shivan replies
Nayanthara will be next seen in the forthcoming horror thriller Connect. As the makers recently released the trailer, Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor reacted to it.
Lady Superstar Nayanthara will be seen next in the highly-discussed horror thriller Connect. As the suspense drama is nearing its release on 22nd December this year, the makers recently released the nail-biting trailer of the movie. The preview has been getting a lot of positive reviews from the viewers and the latest to appreciate it is Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor. "Can't wait for this!!! @wiwiofficial looks too good.", said Jahnvi, reacting to her Instagram post. Nayanthara's husband and director Vignesh Shivan wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Thank you Jhanvi :) means a lot :) glad you like it."
About Connect
The trailer gives us an insight into a regular family with a couple played by Nayanthara and Vinay Rai and their teenage daughter. Everything is good until suddenly the couple starts noticing a major change in their daughter's behavior. During their search for this confusing change, they learn something that leaves them dumbstruck. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "#connect trailer - 22.12.22 in cinemas near you ! #Nayanthara @anupampkher #Satyaraj @ashwin.saravanan @therowdypictures @donechannel1 @uvcreationsofficial Releasing worldwide."
Check out the post below:
Backed by Vignesh Shivan, under his home banner Rowdy Picture, the cast includes Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Haniya Nafisa in key roles, along with others. The venture marks Anupam Kher's comeback to Kollywood after a long gap. For those who don't know, the Lady Superstar previously worked with filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan in the 2015 horror thriller Maya.Connect is scheduled to hit the silver screens on 22nd December this year.
Nayanthara's other projects
Nayanthara is also stepping into Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. Made under the direction of Atlee, the highly-anticipated drama will see Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Deepika Padukone, and Sanya Malhotra in important roles, along with the rest.
