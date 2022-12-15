Janhvi Kapoor reacts to Nayanthara's Connect trailer; Vignesh Shivan replies

Lady Superstar Nayanthara will be seen next in the highly-discussed horror thriller Connect. As the suspense drama is nearing its release on 22nd December this year, the makers recently released the nail-biting trailer of the movie. The preview has been getting a lot of positive reviews from the viewers and the latest to appreciate it is Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor. "Can't wait for this!!! @wiwiofficial looks too good.", said Jahnvi, reacting to her Instagram post. Nayanthara's husband and director Vignesh Shivan wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Thank you Jhanvi :) means a lot :) glad you like it." About Connect

The trailer gives us an insight into a regular family with a couple played by Nayanthara and Vinay Rai and their teenage daughter. Everything is good until suddenly the couple starts noticing a major change in their daughter's behavior. During their search for this confusing change, they learn something that leaves them dumbstruck. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "#connect trailer - 22.12.22 in cinemas near you ! #Nayanthara @anupampkher #Satyaraj @ashwin.saravanan @therowdypictures @donechannel1 @uvcreationsofficial Releasing worldwide." Check out the post below: